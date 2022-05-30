Judge rules in favour of film firm in Senzo Meyiwa case

A Pretoria high court judge has ruled against Adv Malesela Teffo’s request for the production company that aired the Netflix documentary series on slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa to be barred from filming the trial proceedings.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruled that Ten10 Films can continue filming proceedings of the trial.

He said neither the state nor the defence provided evidence that the production company is not a media house or had interfered with the proceedings in any way.

The resumption of the highly anticipated Meyiwa trial began with drama, with Teffo, who is representing four accused in the trial requesting Ten10 Films not to be allowed to record the proceedings.

“They are not a film production house. This is not a media house. They are not here for giving the public information or knowledge. They are here for profit. They are for money,” said Teffo.

On April 7, Netflix aired a five-part documentary series titled Senzo꞉ Murder of a Soccer Star. The series unpacks theories around what happened the night former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.