High drama as defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa case is arrested in court

Adv Maselela Teffo, who is representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case, has been arrested.

In dramatic turn of events, Teffo was arrested by police inside the high court in Pretoria in full view of journalists who took pictures and footage of the drama.

After lunch time, his instructing attorney who only wanted to be identified as TT Thobane alerted the court that he had received strange calls that made him fear for his life. Thobane told the court that he had information about a pending arrest of his senior.