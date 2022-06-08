Friendship at the core of Eleganto Social Club

It was a warm Sunday morning in 2009 when five friends from Ekangala near Bronkhorstspruit sat on the grass nursing a hangover when a conversation about starting a social club arose.

From a terrible hangover came a terrific idea and the start of something great.

“We had always asked ourselves why don’t we start something but that morning we committed ourselves and said, 'to show that we truly want to start something, let’s all pop out R100 now',” recalls King Ngwenya, one of the founding members of Eleganto Social Club.

When other close friends who were not present that morning heard of this, they too showed interest. Thereafter, a meeting was held, a bank account opened and Eleganto Social Club was officially formed.

Today, Eleganto stands strong as a platform where members save as a collective with the aim to create wealth, while also supporting each other through the bad times and sharing joy during the good times.

To be part of the vibrant group of gentlemen, an initial joining fee of R5,000 is required.

“After the joining fee, members contribute a monthly amount of R300,” says Justice Legodi, the social club’s treasurer.