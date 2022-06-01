Forensic cop asked why he didn't capture some of the evidence at Meyiwa crime scene

The first forensic officer who was the first in his team to arrive at the crime scene was asked in the Gauteng North High Court on Wednesday why he chose not to capture certain evidence when he arrived at the house where Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Adv Zandile Mshololo for accused number 5 in the murder trial began poking holes in Sgt Thabo Mosia's testimony which detailed what he did when he arrived at the crime scene.

Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 at the parental home of his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Mshololo first asked Mosia if there were people inside the house when Meyiwa was shot and Mosia answered in the affirmative.

“Finding the police inside the house where the shooting incident took place, does that not mean that there was a possibility of contamination,” Mshololo asked.

“That can be possible my lord,” Mosia conceded.

Mosia was also asked why he took DNA swabs from other doors inside the house and did not take any from the kitchen door which he testified was used by intruders to gain access into the house.