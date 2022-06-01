Forensic cop asked why he didn't capture some of the evidence at Meyiwa crime scene
The first forensic officer who was the first in his team to arrive at the crime scene was asked in the Gauteng North High Court on Wednesday why he chose not to capture certain evidence when he arrived at the house where Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
Adv Zandile Mshololo for accused number 5 in the murder trial began poking holes in Sgt Thabo Mosia's testimony which detailed what he did when he arrived at the crime scene.
Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 at the parental home of his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
Mshololo first asked Mosia if there were people inside the house when Meyiwa was shot and Mosia answered in the affirmative.
“Finding the police inside the house where the shooting incident took place, does that not mean that there was a possibility of contamination,” Mshololo asked.
“That can be possible my lord,” Mosia conceded.
Mosia was also asked why he took DNA swabs from other doors inside the house and did not take any from the kitchen door which he testified was used by intruders to gain access into the house.
“The kitchen door is used mostly by everyone in the house. I took a decision not to take the sample,” Mosia responded.
Mosia testified that when he arrived at the scene about 20 minutes past midnight, he took control of the scene and asked family members who were giving statements to the police to move outside the house.
He indicated that Brig Philani Ndlovu, who had contacted him over the phone about Meyiwa’s killing, remained inside.
Mosia told the court that Ndlovu then showed him some of the evidence that had to be captured on the crime scene including pictures he had to take.
Mshololo raised her voice, questioning why Mosia took guidance from someone who had failed to give him an address of the crime scene and was not present when the shooting happened.
“There is a possibility that he might have misled you because he was not there when the incident happened.”
She further asked for pictures taken on the crime scene to be beamed in court.
Mosia took a total of eight pictures on his first visit to the crime scene. He then called crime scene management team from the provincial office, an action Mshololo interpreted as showing that he was facing a tough time.
As pictures were beamed on the screen, journalists rushed to capture them using their phones as Mshololo voiced her objection. It was the first time that the Meyiwa crime scene pictures were shown to the public.
Mosia was also asked why he was not the one who took the picture which showed where the bullet could have landed on the glass jar on top of the kitchen unit.
“Nothing prevented me from taking that picture,” he answered.
The defence has spent days trying to show the court that the crime scene that Mosia was in charge of was contaminated. Mosia has also conceded that there was a possibility for this as he found people inside the house.
Facing the murder charge are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
The five are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
