Lawyer accuses Mosia of tempering with evidence from Meyiwa crime scene

Lawyers representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have accused the state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, of tempering with the evidence that he collected at the scene of the crime.

Mosia testified that after collecting the evidence at the crime scene on October 27 2014, he only registered it the next day despite starting work in the early hours of the morning.

He told the court that after collecting the evidence from the crime scene he kept it in his safe and only put it in the exhibit register the next day at 8.30am.

The evidence included the bullet projectile which Adv Zandile Mshololo, for accused number five, has told the court was used to link the men accused of killing Meyiwa to the crime.

Mshololo asked why Mosia had to keep the exhibits in his office and only register them the next day.

Mosia told the court that he had spent a long time at the scene so he was exhausted. “You were not tired, you were tempering with the exhibits, that is why you delayed,” she said.

The defence has been poking holes on Mosia’s evidence, arguing that by the time he arrived at the crime scene 20 minutes after midnight, the scene had already been compromised. Lawyers for the accused have argued that evidence was wiped away from the scene while other pieces of evidence were introduced which had not been there.