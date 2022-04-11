Man shoots four family members, including his wife

Three family members died while a fourth victim, the wife of the 42-year-old suspect, is fighting for her life after being shot at the weekend.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man handed himself to police in Ermelo after the incident at Kanana in Mzinoni on Saturday afternoon.

“According to information, an argument started between the man and his wife when he visited his wife’s family.

“The situation turned violent when he allegedly drew a pistol and shot at his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Only the wife survived. She is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.”