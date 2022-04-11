Hope for closure as Meyiwa trial finally starts
Family has waited eight years for answers
Nearly a decade after the killing of Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa, his murder trial is set to begin and hopefully bring his family much-needed answers.
The trial against five men accused of killing the goalkeeper in Vosloorus on the East Rand eight years ago, will will start in the high court in Pretoria on Monday...
