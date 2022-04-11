×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hope for closure as Meyiwa trial finally starts

Family has waited eight years for answers

By Nomazima Nkosi and Penwell Dlamini - 11 April 2022 - 07:26

Nearly a decade after the killing of Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa, his murder trial is set to begin and hopefully bring his family much-needed answers.

The trial against five men accused of killing the goalkeeper in Vosloorus on the East Rand eight years ago, will will start in the high court in Pretoria on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space