×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspected hitman in court for murder of former Hawks sleuth’s father

07 April 2022 - 13:16
An alleged hitman accused of killing a former Hawks investigator's father appeared in the Atlantis magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
An alleged hitman accused of killing a former Hawks investigator's father appeared in the Atlantis magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

A man suspected of shooting the 74-year-old father of a former Hawks investigator was hauled before a court this week.

Abongile Nqodi, 35, a sentenced prisoner, is accused of killing Nicholaas Heerschap — the father of former Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap — in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in 2019. The pensioner was shot at close range outside the home he shared with his son.

Nqodi appeared in the Atlantis magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition to gang-related offences.

Heerschap, who was attached to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Cape Town, quit his job shortly after his father’s death.

“It was understood that the murder was actually aimed at Warrant Officer Heerschap and not his father and the motive was due to the investigation he was busy with at the time of his father’s murder,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Cellphone evidence 'links' wife of slain intelligence cop with alleged hitman

A digital forensic investigator and analyst on Wednesday presented evidence showing that there was communication among some of the six people accused ...
News
4 months ago

“Preliminary investigation by the detectives unearthed that Nqodi was allegedly fingered in a string of serious cases, including the murder of Mr Nicholaas Heerschap as well as other murder cases.

“It is reported that the deceased was shot and killed while he was behind the steering wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser, reversing out of their driveway, taking his grandchild to school. It is understood that the vehicle was normally driven by his son, Warrant Officer Heerschap, prior to the murder.”

Hani said CCTV footage showed a black Mercedes-Benz dropping off two alleged hitmen near the crime scene and them approaching the deceased on foot and killing him.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Nqodi, a sentenced prisoner detained at Pollsmoor prison, for an unrelated offence,” said Hani.

The matter was postponed until Friday for a possible plea and sentence agreement.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE

‘Give my car back becauseyou didn’t kill my husband’

The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
News
6 months ago

Crime Intelligence cop arrested for 'hiring a hitman' in KZN

The Hawks say its officers have apprehended a Crime Intelligence policeman, after he allegedly collected a firearm he had given a hitman for a ...
News
8 months ago

Woman bust drawing 'R10k deposit for hitman to kill ex-husband' in Limpopo

She allegedly hired a hitman to eliminate her ex-husband, a police official, said the Hawks.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space