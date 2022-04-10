Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing jailed for attempted murder on eve of trial for footballer's killing

The trial of the five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s murder eight years ago resumes on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, with four of them expected to enter a special plea, says AfriForum.

They are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli Sifiso and they are being charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has meanwhile announced that one of the accused, Sibiya, was on Thursday sentenced by the Vosloorus magistrate’s court to 12 years' direct imprisonment in a separate matter.

The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm after he was convicted for the attempted murder of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha, who he attacked in a hail of bullets. The two miraculously survived.

Sibiya was also accused of shooting his girlfriend in December 2014 after she threatened to blow the whistle on him for his alleged involvement in the murder of Meyiwa, which he had apparently confided to her.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence and believes that 12 years' imprisonment fits the crime of attempted murder,” the NPA said.

Sibiya's father Mandla was a traditional leader at Basuthwini Hostel in Vosloorus. According to media reports, Meyiwa's murder was allegedly planned at the hostel.