Three men guilty of vigilante murder of man who tried to steal a TV set

Malema denied saying that when she testified.

The crowd took Rampya to a nearby football pitch and forced him on to the ground. A mattress was placed on top of him and set alight. He burnt to death at the scene.

What was in dispute was whether the accused -Norman, Tumelo , Dennis Pasha and Potego Mohlala — had a hand in Rampya’s death.

Norman denied being part of the crowd, but the other accused admitted they were present when Rampya was detained and assaulted outside the Makgopas' house.

They denied participating in Rampya’s murder and also denied they were present when Rampya burnt to death.

The state’s case on the facts in dispute rested exclusively on the evidence of two people who lived close to the Makgopas' house.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson on Wednesday found that the evidence of one of the witnesses, Potego Malema, was impressive, while he found that the evidence of the other witness, Shoki Malatji, was not so poor that it could be rejected in its entirety.

“If I am going to convict any of the accused of the very serious charges they face, I cannot rely solely on Mr Malatji’s evidence,” Wilson said.

The judge said Malema identified four of the five people around the fire as Norman and Tumelo Makgopa, Pasha and Malatji.

“She did not know the fifth person. Ms Malema stayed at the sports field until the fire became quite big. She said she could not hear any sounds from Mr Rampya because the crowd was noisy,” Wilson said.