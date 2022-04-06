×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three arrested for Lephalale murder which was caught on camera

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2022 - 21:59
Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Lephalale on Saturday.
Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Lephalale on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Police in Limpopo have arrested three suspects who were captured on video brutally killing a 35-year-old man at Marapong Township in Lephalale on Saturday.

Jappie Moatshe  was stabbed and stoned next to a local liquor outlet. The suspects later burnt the victim's body using a highly flammable substance.

A 72-hour activation plan was ordered to hunt down the suspects, who were apprehended at 4am on Wednesday. 

They are expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate's court soon. 

Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers welcomed the arrest: “We commend the members for arresting the suspects within a short period. We also thank community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime by providing valuable information on crime and suspects,” Scheepers said.

TimesLIVE

‘Suspects’ in murder of People's Doctor released

Three of the four men arrested for the two separate crimes against Dr George Koboka, including his murder last week, have been released.
News
1 week ago

Community bemoan loss of business after doctor's death

Community members and businesses who benefited from the slain Dr George Koboka’s excellent work have started counting their losses as his premises in ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space