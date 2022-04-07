Serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu to return to court on new charges

Ndlovu is also a co-accused in another matter involving a Norkem Park police officer, Nomsa Mudau, who was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill her husband. Ndlovu is alleged to have connected Mudau with hitmen and helped her hatch a plan to kill her husband, Justice Tshifiwa Mudau.

The plan was to shoot Mudau in his home.

These were the same hitmen that Ndlovu hired to kill her sister Joyce Ndlovu and her five children. Instead of carrying out the plot, the hitmen tracked down one of Mudau's friends and told him to warn Mudau of the planned hit which was supposed to have been carried out on February 28 2018.

While Ndlovu was aware that the plan to kill Mudau had failed, she did not know this was because the two hitmen she hired had foiled the plot and a case had been opened.

She again recruited the same hitman and his two friends for the murder of Joyce a week later.