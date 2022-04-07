Murder accused Msibi unfazed by flashy celebration shared on social media
Fired MEC has since been ordered to step aside after his election as ANC Mpumalanga treasurer
Murder accused and newly elected ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi says he is not fazed by the backlash he received on social media over his flashy celebrations style.
Msibi was elected on Sunday as the provincial treasurer and was seen dancing between luxury vehicles in Witbank after the announcement was made.
Due to the ANC's step-aside rule, Msibi accepted his election in absentia but was seen at an impromptu celebration in the CBD surrounded by loud and cheerful friends.
Asked about the videos circulated on social media, Msibi said: "They are entitled to their opinion as any human being has an opinion."
He would not be drawn into any further commentary into the matter.
I can’t stand this type of the ANC. It’s sickening. #MandlaMsibi newly elected treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga celebrates after electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/YEDj34WX2D— The Duke (@TheDukeofOndini) April 4, 2022
Msibi has since stepped aside as provincial treasurer. This follows a letter from ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reminding him of the ANC's step- aside rule.
The provincial executive committee in Mpumalanga has since seconded provincial deputy chair Speedy Mashilo to act as the provincial treasurer until Msibi concludes his case.
On his case, Msibi said his team was working on possibly expediting matters. "I’m saying that my legal team is dealing with that. The entire team is around that.
"It’ll be difficult to comment. In terms of the docket, my name appears nowhere. I’m leaving it to my team and are working around the clock," he said.
