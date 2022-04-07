Murder accused Msibi unfazed by flashy celebration shared on social media

Murder accused and newly elected ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi says he is not fazed by the backlash he received on social media over his flashy celebrations style.

Msibi was elected on Sunday as the provincial treasurer and was seen dancing between luxury vehicles in Witbank after the announcement was made.

Due to the ANC's step-aside rule, Msibi accepted his election in absentia but was seen at an impromptu celebration in the CBD surrounded by loud and cheerful friends.

Asked about the videos circulated on social media, Msibi said: "They are entitled to their opinion as any human being has an opinion."

He would not be drawn into any further commentary into the matter.