South Africa

Cops' refusal to attend scene of killing in Diepsloot sparks protest

Lodrik Mbiza, the neighbour of one of the slain people in Diepsloot Ext 1, told Sowetan that a man in his 20s was shot dead during a robbery on Saturday night

By Penwell Dlamini and Isaac Mahlangu - 07 April 2022 - 07:36

The weekend's killings of two people and police's alleged refusal to attend to one scene, citing danger, appears to be what sparked the shutdown in Diepsloot with the township descending into chaos over the past two days.

Lodrik Mbiza, the neighbour of one of the slain people in Diepsloot Ext 1, told Sowetan that a man in his 20s was shot dead during a robbery on Saturday night...

