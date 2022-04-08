ANC members can't help themselves when it comes to corruption

Party's crooks and thieves need to rehabilitate in jail

I agree with the suggestion of former president Thabo Mbeki that the revival of the ANC should exclude crooks and thieves. If crooks and thieves are included, after six months they will start where they left off. I don't think ANC crooks and thieves could be rehabilitated as when they are at their drinking holes they strategise on how to get lucrative state tenders irregularly.



Many ANC comrades are like thermometers. They are controlled by the environment they find themselves in. They do whatever they are told to do even if it is immoral and unethical as long as they are going to be rewarded for their blind loyalty...