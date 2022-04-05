Rules for initiation schools, old age homes, public transport fall away: Ramaphosa

After listing the regulations which do remain in place, at least for the next 30 days, including mask wearing, limitations on numbers of people permitted to gather and the R350 social relief grant, Ramaphosa said: “All other disaster regulations will fall away at midnight tonight.”

These include “regulations on isolation of people, on schools and access to old age homes, on public transport, on initiation practices, on cargo transportation, and on criminalisation of non-adherence to these rules,” Ramaphosa said.

Rules enforced on public transport since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic included keeping the windows open to ensure sufficient ventilation in the vehicle and to reduce the chances of getting the virus.