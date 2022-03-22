News

Concerts, sporting events in stadiums now boosted to 50% of capacity but no after tears

22 March 2022 - 22:03
Stadiums are to soon open again to 50% of capacity ... but only for the vaccinated.
Image: Alon Skuy

South Africans who have vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 will now be able to attend sporting events in stadiums, music concerts and other social events. 

This was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

He announced that restrictions on gatherings were being significantly changed as government prepares to lift the state disaster. 

“The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain — of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors,” he said.  

In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering.  

The changes will also see the maximum number of people permitted at a funeral increase from 100 to 200, Ramaphosa said.

However, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and “after-tears” gatherings were still prohibited.    

In attending the gatherings, it was still mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors, he said.

“If we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events.

In terms of social distancing, Ramaphosa said a space of 1-metre must still be maintained between people, except for in schools. 

