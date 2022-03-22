Concerts, sporting events in stadiums now boosted to 50% of capacity but no after tears

South Africans who have vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 will now be able to attend sporting events in stadiums, music concerts and other social events.

This was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

He announced that restrictions on gatherings were being significantly changed as government prepares to lift the state disaster.

“The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain — of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors,” he said.