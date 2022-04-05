Opposition parties unhappy with government keeping some Covid-19 regulations

“The new health regulations amount to the permanent legal enactment of supposedly temporary measures afforded to the government under the Disaster Management Act. This means that most of the Covid-19 measures will remain in place, and some measures that were struck down in court such as forced quarantine, will take effect again,” the group said.

“AfriForum is currently preparing legal commentary in opposition to the new health regulations. The commentary will outline that the regulations are irrational and illegal,” it added.

Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy at AfriForum, said: “We as AfriForum strongly and unequivocally oppose the government’s sly and power-hungry actions. We owe it to our members and the general public to prevent this outrageous abuse of power.”

The group said it had already started a petition to oppose the health regulations which had so far garnered 25,000 votes.

The EFF also welcomed the end of the national state of disaster, saying the regulations put in place by the government had been “unscientific, irrational and inconsistent”.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has finally come to the realisation that the ad hoc power provisioned by a pandemic cannot be sustained forever,” the party said in a statement.

While Ramaphosa had pointed out the strides made by the country during the two-year battle against Covid-19, the EFF hit back at what it deemed the government’s failures to build a single new hospital, adding it had failed to even get the majority of the country to vaccinate.

“It must be stated that Ramaphosa presided over the death of our people,” the party said, adding that some of this was linked to corruption brought about by those working close with the president, allegedly including his former spokesperson Khusela Diko and ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize. Both were implicated in tender scandals amounting to millions during the pandemic.