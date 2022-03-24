Will my proof of vaccination be enough for entry into SA?

All travellers entering SA from this week will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

The change was announced on Tuesday evening by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Previously even those fully vaccinated and with proof of vaccination had to present a negative PCR test result on entry.

“There are also changes to the regulations on international travel. Travellers entering SA will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,” Ramaphosa announced.

He said those who were unvaccinated would be offered the opportunity to get the jab.

The Tourism Business Council of SA last month warned that the PCR test requirements were the “biggest inhibitor” for international tourists.

“Beyond the requirement being difficult and expensive for many international visitors, the World Health Organisation has stated that international travellers should not be considered a priority group for PCR testing and those who have been fully vaccinated should be exempt from heightened travel restrictions.

“Our tourism industry needs to get back to business and our people need to get back to work. Travellers are ready to visit and contribute to our industry’s growth. However, the PCR test requirement is the biggest inhibitor.”

The change in regulation was proposed earlier this month for public comment.

“This is part of the government’s transition plans from the current national state of disaster, which has been in place more than two years since it was first declared in response to Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, in order to have a specific legal instrument to manage current and future pandemics.

“The proposed regulations seek to introduce a number of control measures which include the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions, public health measures in points of entry, management of human remains and, finally, regulations relating to environmental health,” the Department of Health said.