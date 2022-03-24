South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Will my proof of vaccination be enough for entry into SA?

24 March 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to regulations on international travel during the pandemic.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

All travellers entering SA from this week will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

The change was announced on Tuesday evening by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Previously even those fully vaccinated and with proof of vaccination had to present a negative PCR test result on entry.

“There are also changes to the regulations on international travel. Travellers entering SA will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,” Ramaphosa announced.

He said those who were unvaccinated would be offered the opportunity to get the jab.

The Tourism Business Council of SA last month warned that the PCR test requirements were the “biggest inhibitor” for international tourists.

“Beyond the requirement being difficult and expensive for many international visitors, the World Health Organisation has stated that international travellers should not be considered a priority group for PCR testing and those who have been fully vaccinated should be exempt from heightened travel restrictions.

“Our tourism industry needs to get back to business and our people need to get back to work. Travellers are ready to visit and contribute to our industry’s growth. However, the PCR test requirement is the biggest inhibitor.”

The change in regulation was proposed earlier this month for public comment.

“This is part of the government’s transition plans from the current national state of disaster, which has been in place more than two years since it was first declared in response to Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, in order to have a specific legal instrument to manage current and future pandemics.

“The proposed regulations seek to introduce a number of control measures which include the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions, public health measures in points of entry, management of human remains and, finally, regulations relating to environmental health,” the Department of Health said.

Will Covid-19 vaccines become an annual shot?

Experts believe an annual Covid-19 vaccination would be preferable to more frequent booster shots to fight the pandemic.
News
1 day ago

Can the vaccine cause ringing in my ears?

While there have been anecdotal accounts of people developing a ringing in their ears, or the ringing becoming more severe, after taking the Covid-19 ...
News
2 days ago

Do I have to disclose to my boss if I am vaccinated?

The labour department published new legislation this week, strengthening employers powers to require their workers to disclose their vaccination ...
News
1 week ago

How long should immunocompromised individuals wait before they get a booster shot?

Immunocompromised individuals can get their booster shots 28 days after vaccination.
News
1 week ago

