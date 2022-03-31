Zero-rated online content for public benefit bodies hailed as breakthrough

The government will require winners of SA’s recent multibillion-rand broadband spectrum auction to zero-rate all mobile content provided by public benefit organisations. The development will enable people to download education, health and welfare resources on their own phones at no charge.

The measures, contained in the licence requirements published before the long-awaited auction, expand on conditions attached to the temporary spectrum awarded to telecommunications operators during the national state of disaster obliging them to zero-rate local websites providing educational material or Covid-19-related health information. The websites of more than 1,000 institutions were zero-rated in this way.

“It’s a major breakthrough,” said David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust, which has lobbied the government for years to zero-rate websites of public benefit organisations.

“The disaster regulations paved the way and showed what could be done.”

The new licence conditions build on existing social benefit requirements for licensees that oblige them to connect thousands of public service institutions such as schools and police stations to the internet.

Zero-rated websites with content that people can download at no cost on their own cellphones are important, because many people cannot access the free internet services provided at schools, libraries and other public institutions, said Harrison.