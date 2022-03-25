Open stadiums and save jobs

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa must urgently engage with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) to ask for the regulations on the sports industry to be relaxed. We want to go back to stadiums. The NCCC must allow more fans in stadiums

What is happening is uncalled for – the extension of the national state of disaster would further devastate the sports industry, which has been severely affected by lockdown regulations.

Human Rights Day should include the right to watch our sports teams in stadiums. Vulani amasango we zinkundla.

The NCCC must take SA into its confidence and explain why the cap of 2,000 fans continues to be imposed despite easing of restrictions in other sectors. What machinist was used to get the 2,000 fans in stadiums? Vulani amasango we zinkundla zokudlala.

In our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can ensure that while prioritising saving lives, we also do everything possible to protect livelihoods.

It could lead to further job losses if stadiums are not opened and might result in the closure of some businesses in the sport industry value chain.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP, DA shadow minister of sports, arts and culture