Veza web tool to report police wrongdoing is gaining traction, as Corruption Watch tracks the good and the bad

Corruption Watch's Veza interactive open data site that encourages public participation in monitoring police — the sector which routinely receives the most complaints — has received 115 whistle-blower reports on police misconduct and corruption.

The majority of these emanated from Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape, the organisation said on Thursday.

Engagement on the site, launched in February 2021, has also included 480+ ratings of police stations across the country, and more than 40 nominations for ethical and honest cops.

CW defines corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for personal gain. The organisation received 3,248 corruption reports in 2021, a decline from the previous year’s 4,780.

Most of these accounts relate to allegations of maladministration (18%), followed by procurement corruption and abuse of authority (16% each). Other reports focus on fraud (14%), misappropriation of resources (12%), and dereliction of duty (8%), all of which featured prominently throughout the Covid-19 period and its various stages of lockdown.