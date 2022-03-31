Forcing citizens to get vaccinated would be crossing a red line, says David Mabuza

As the government prepares to exit the national state of disaster, Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday said the government would honour its word of not forcing South Africans to take the jab.

“Some of the minimum regulations that are presented by health are going to remain post the disaster regulations so we think that people are going to adhere to these ... but one thing that we are not going to do is force people to go and vaccine (sic). We think that we would be crossing a red line,” said Mabuza.

He was answering questions during a National Assembly sitting.

Mabuza told MPs that as of March 28 2022, the government had administered 33.5-million Covid-19 vaccines to 20.9-million individuals. This comprised 19.35-million adults and 1.55-million children aged between 12 and 17.

This, Mabuza said, translated to 48.6% of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“The coverage is not equal across all ages, with more than 68% of people 60 and older having being vaccinated compared with 35% of those aged 18-34.”