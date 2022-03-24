Prof Salim Abdool Karim reiterates calls for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines

Karim criticised government's stance on mandatory vaccines, saying it is confusing.

“We have confusing signals from government about whether there should be vaccine mandates or not. Just recently, we saw new regulations from the department of employment and labour which took us one step forward but two steps back.

“There needs to be clarity, because if we are going to do this, it needs to be done properly to try to ensure that indoor environments are restricted to vaccinated people.”

Last week, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi published new rules for managing Covid-19 in the workplace to come into effect when the state of disaster is lifted.

These include reaffirming employers’ rights to introduce vaccine mandates and tightening the grounds on which employees may refuse to get jabbed.

This is part of government’s efforts to ensure there is a coherent legislative framework to help manage the pandemic when it ends the state of disaster.

The new rules state that an employee may refuse to get vaccinated if they can produce a medical certificate showing that doing so will cause them harm, but the employer may refer the employee for a confirmatory medical evaluation at the employer’s expense.