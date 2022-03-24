Church leaders slam new Covid rules for congregants

Call for urgent meeting with Ramaphosa

Religious leaders have called for an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa over new regulations that compel them to demand vaccination cards to allow 50% of congregants into church services.



Several church leaders expressed outrage and dismay at the conditions announced by the government on Tuesday that in order to welcome 50% capacity of congregants ahead of the Easter weekend, congregants will be required to provide proof of vaccination at entrance or a Covid-19 test result not older that 72 hours. Failure to comply is an offence which will lead to a conviction, liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both. ..