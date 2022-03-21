South Africa

Man dies after suffering heart attack following SUV crash

21 March 2022 - 12:26
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man died after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday
A man died after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday
Image: Emer-G-Med

A man suffered a fatal heart attack after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said emergency services responded to the accident near the Ruth First highway.

"On arrival at the scene an SUV was found to have crashed into the concrete support structure of the overhead bridge.

"A male motorist, believed to be about 40 years old, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage with critical injuries."

Van Reenen said paramedics worked to stablise him while he was cut free using the jaws of life.

However, the man went into cardiac arrest after he was extricated and was declared dead.

TimesLIVE

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
1 month ago

Plan to split Limpopo N1 into carriageways

Plans are afoot to split the N1 highway in Limpopo into carriageways, according to the SA National Roads Agency.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia