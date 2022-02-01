Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

Netcare 911 said paramedics responded at 6.36am on Saturday to a collision on the R512.

“When medics arrived on scene they found that one of the cyclists, an adult male, had sustained severe deformity after being dragged about 400 metres under the car. The man sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The second cyclist, also an adult male, was found to have sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. Once treated, the man was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialist hospital for continuation of care. Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene.”

Phalatse condemned “in the strongest possible terms, the ongoing occurrence of drunken driving on SA’s roads.”

“It is disheartening that we continue to lose innocent lives as a result of the unlawful behaviour of drivers insisting on getting behind the wheel of a car when clearly under the influence of alcohol. Despite the warnings and the campaigns against drunk driving, we continue to experience this scourge.

“It is time for a zero-tolerance approach to be adopted. No more talk of points demerit systems and seeking to coerce careless drivers to act appropriately. SA, and Johannesburg, can no longer afford to lose any more innocent lives. We also can no longer afford to continue suffering the financial and economic devastation that comes with road crashes.”

On Monday, a seven-year-old boy was knocked from his bicycle by a minibus taxi outside his school in Nwajaheni, northeast of Tzaneen in Limpopo. He is in a critical condition, according to ER24.

In October another cyclist, Alex Otto, was killed when he and training partner were mowed down by a speeding taxi. The taxi driver tried to flee but was caught by two security guards who witnessed the incident. He is facing charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving.

TimesLIVE