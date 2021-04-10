Report details Tiger Woods' confusion after crash

Golf icon Tiger Woods wasn't sure where he was when a sheriff's deputy interviewed him after his one-car crash in February, according to a 22-page report obtained by USA Today.

Woods was in Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational and promotional appearances but told the deputy that he thought he was in Florida, where he makes his permanent residence.

The report details the conversation between deputy Kyle Sullivan and Woods, which took place at the hospital as Woods was receiving stitches for an injury to his face.

"I then asked (Woods) if he is able to tell me about what happened regarding the traffic collision," Sullivan wrote. Woods "told me he did not remember being involved in a traffic collision. (Woods) thought he was currently in the state of Florida."