Seven people die in two deadly crashes on Mpumalanga N4 highway

Seven people were killed in two separate accidents along the N4 in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening .

The department of community safety, security and liaison said the first crash happened between KaNyamazane and Matsulu towards Malalane at the Crocodile Gorge where six people were killed following a head-on collision between an Isuzu truck and a Toyota Fortuner.

In another crash, one person died on the spot between Alkmaar and Mbombela.

“Six of the deceased were occupants in the SUV and they include the driver and five passengers. The victims are all males and were declared dead at the scene,” said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.