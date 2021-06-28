Seven people die in two deadly crashes on Mpumalanga N4 highway
Seven people were killed in two separate accidents along the N4 in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening .
The department of community safety, security and liaison said the first crash happened between KaNyamazane and Matsulu towards Malalane at the Crocodile Gorge where six people were killed following a head-on collision between an Isuzu truck and a Toyota Fortuner.
In another crash, one person died on the spot between Alkmaar and Mbombela.
“Six of the deceased were occupants in the SUV and they include the driver and five passengers. The victims are all males and were declared dead at the scene,” said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
"The two seriously injured people, including the driver of the truck, were rushed to a hospital in Mbombela for medical treatment."
Mmusi said the N4 will be closed from 10am on Monday to retrieve the truck that plunged down the banks of the Crocodile River.
“In another incident, there was a T-bone type of collision between a truck and a sedan... The driver passed on at the scene. Three people sustained serious injuries and the injured include one adult and two children,” said Mmusi.
MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe warned drivers to use the road with vigilance.
"It is disheartening to be losing lives at this rate on our roads, especially at night. We are pleading with drivers to obey the rules and drive with extreme caution for their sake and that of other road users. With increased compliance to the rules, deadly crashes will be drastically reduced," said Shongwe.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.