Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Woods, one of the world's most celebrated sports figures, was the sole occupant of the car when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. near the suburban community of Rolling Hills Estates, the sheriff's department said.

Sheriff's deputy Carlos Gonzales, first on the scene, said Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, was "calm and lucid." The deputy said he immediately recognized the golfing great after Woods told him his name was "Tiger."

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and was initially listed in serious but stable condition, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters. CNN reported Woods sustained compound fractures to his legs.

It was not immediately clear what effect the accident might have on his career.

Woods, 45, who has endured a series of back and knee injuries in recent years, is considered the greatest golfer of his generation. He is the only modern pro to win all four major golf titles in succession, taking the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters title in 2001, a feat that became known a the Tiger Slam.