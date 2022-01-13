Families of N1 crash victims start grisly process of identifying badly burnt relatives

17 passengers lost their lives in head-on collision

Some of the families whose relatives are among passengers who died when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed and caught fire on the N1 in Limpopo have started arriving at the Mokopane Hospital to identify their relatives.



Mokopane is a town 60km southwest of Polokwane, where majority of the bus crash victims were heading to...