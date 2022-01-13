DNA needed to identify horror crash victims
Her daughter gave birth to the child on Monday and Dorcas who works in Pretoria was excited to meet her first grandchild when tragedy struck
Dorcas Lekota was on her way to see her newborn grandchild when she died in a horrific accident along the N1 near Mookgophong, Limpopo.
