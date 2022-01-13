DNA needed to identify horror crash victims

Her daughter gave birth to the child on Monday and Dorcas who works in Pretoria was excited to meet her first grandchild when tragedy struck

Dorcas Lekota was on her way to see her newborn grandchild when she died in a horrific accident along the N1 near Mookgophong, Limpopo.



Her daughter gave birth to the child on Monday and Dorcas who works in Pretoria was excited to meet her first grandchild when tragedy struck...