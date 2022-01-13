Authorities play blame game after deadly Limpopo crash

National and provincial roads and traffic authorities on Wednesday passed the buck on the perilous state of the road which some have described as being prone to fatal crashes

As the families of 17 people who died in a horrific crash on the N1 highway in Limpopo were trying to make sense of the tragedy, authorities pointed fingers at each other over road safety.



