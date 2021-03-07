Truck driver arrested for major accident on William Nicol

A truck driver has been arrested for causing a major accident on William Nicol street close to Life Flora Hospital in Roodepoort, the Johannesburg metro police department said.

JMPD spokesperson Snr Supt Wayne Minnaar said the truck, which was carrying chrome from Rustenburg to City Deep, crashed into the rear of a van and SUV vehicle which were stationary at a traffic light.

He said the truck failed to stop on the steep downhill road.

Minnaar said the driver of the van was seriously injured and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital while the passenger was also seriously injured and was transported to Life Flora Hospital.

He said the driver of the SUV only sustained minor injuries.