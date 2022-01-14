Limpopo crash victims' families to wait longer for DNA results
The families gathered at Mokopane Regional Hospital, about 50km from the accident scene on Thursday, where their DNA samples were taken in order to match the burnt bodies of their relatives
Grieving families who lost 17 relatives in a horrible minibus taxi crash on the N1 in Limpopo this week will have to wait a little longer for DNA results before they can bury their loved ones.
The families gathered at Mokopane Regional Hospital, about 50km from the accident scene on Thursday, where their DNA samples were taken in order to match the burnt bodies of their relatives...
