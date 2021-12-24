Five killed in N1 freeway head-on collision

Five people have been killed and two critically injured in a head-on collision on the N1 south near Middlefontein in the Waterburg district on Friday.

The department of transport and community safety in Limpopo said the N1 is closed between Kranskop toll plaza and Middlefontein.

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said vehicles were being diverted to the R101. By around 2pm the freeway reopened.

“It is alleged a tyre burst on a Toyota SUV and it collided head-on with an oncoming Mini cooper and Hyundai SUV,” Maringa said.

He said four people were killed on impact and the fifth died on the way to hospital.

“Four of the deceased were in the Avanza and the fifth victim was in the Mini Cooper,” said Maringa.

TimesLIVE