Plan to split Limpopo N1 into carriageways

This follows more deadly crashes in the past holiday season, including the head-on collision near Mookgophong which claimed 17 lives

Plans are afoot to split the N1 highway in Limpopo into carriageways, according to the SA National Roads Agency.



