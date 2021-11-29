Government mulls over compulsory vaccination
President urges all to get jab
SA will remain on alert level one lockdown while government discusses the possibility of vaccine mandates to access certain activities.
The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing the nation last night, adding that a task team had been set up to look into making this a reality...
