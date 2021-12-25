South Africans cling to Christmas cheer as Omicron spreads

Caden Khayo stands outside a bar on Cape Town's Long Street, desperate to make the most of this Christmas after months of restrictions and worries about COVID-19.

Many had feared a repeat of last year's holiday shutdown after South Africa became one of the first countries to identify the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa has stopped short of ordering any new curbs this time around. He has urged people to be careful and has let bars keep the beer flowing, for now.

"It's Christmas, we have to be merry you know," Khayo, 30, says as drinkers move from club to club around him.

"Last year we were home. We were like closed down and all. But this time, we're out here, we're having fun. That's a good thing."

Hundreds have been heading out to the bars and clubs and bohemian hangouts along the 3km-long thoroughfare.