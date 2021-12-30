Cabinet lifts Covid-19 curfew with immediate effect

Changes to the alert level 1 regulations were approved by the cabinet after meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC), which received updates on the management of the fourth wave.

“The information gathered through the system used by the department of health has reported a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending December 25 2021 [89,781], compared to the number of new cases detected in the previous week [127,753].

“All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level.”

Cases had declined in all provinces except the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there have been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves. This means that the country has a spare capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services. There is a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all the provinces,” read the statement.

The NCCC would continue to closely monitor the situation and, if needed, make further adjustments as necessary, particularly if pressure on health facilities increased.

“Vaccination remains the best defence against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. All people in SA who have not yet done so are encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as possible. This includes people who are eligible for booster shots.”

TimesLIVE