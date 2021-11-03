Lockdowns fuelled bad driver behaviour on SA roads, insurer says

The Covid-19 lockdowns worsened SA motorists’ bad driving habits, including non-adherence to rules of the road, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

A study by Dialdirect Insurance compared driving behaviour data from thousands of motorists, obtained through its telematics app, from 2019 to 2021.

It found that for every kilometre driven in 2021, motorists were 40% more likely to be in an accident than in 2019.

One of the driving behaviours examined was speed, which, according to the company, is a major contributing factor to most road accidents in the country.