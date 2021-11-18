Gauteng likely to lead fourth Covid wave
Province has most new cases
The recent spike in Covid-19 infections in Gauteng is an indication that the next wave will hit the country's economic powerhouse first.
Gauteng, the most densely populated province, has accounted for more than half of the 273 new Covid-19 cases according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)...
