An ardent sports fan who will be sorely missed

In an interview this week, Tutu’s successor Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane, said they both loved sport, especially cricket and rugby

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was not only passionate about his opposition to global injustices, but was also an ardent sports fan. He understood the unifying power of sport, especially in a country such as ours where there are still deep divisions in society, mainly based on race and economics.



It was not unusual to see the Arch at cricket and rugby games at Newlands in Cape Town, especially those featuring the national teams and when I interviewed him on his 80th birthday in 2011, he let slip that he supports English premiership team, Arsenal...