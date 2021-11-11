Chiefs suspend Zuma after drunk-driving charge

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs right-winger Dumisani Zuma has been removed from all the club's football activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing.

Chiefs announced yesterday through a statement that Zuma, who had returned to training following a knee injury, would not be allowed in Naturena.

This follows a report that the striker was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol last week and was stopped by the police in Sandton during a roadblock.

He was also driving during curfew hours and Chiefs said that they would be investigating the allegations.

“Chiefs is disappointed to learn of the recent alleged conduct of Dumisani Zuma as reported in the media and has decided to immediately suspend him from all club activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing,” reads the club statement.

“His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgment. The club will ensure the matter is resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.”

It is understood that the 26-year-old was found to be above the legal alcohol limit and was allegedly arrested and later released on R1,000 bail.

The Pietermaritzburg-born lad had just returned from a knee injury and this latest development could hinder his chances of returning to the starting line-up as he is set to face a hearing. He is yet to make an appearance for the club this season due to the injury he sustained last season.

And it now seems he will have to wait a little longer to make his first appearance under coach Stuart Baxter.

Baxter last week revealed that Zuma was on the mend from an injury and his suspension now means he is not allowed to train or attend the team's games.

It will come as a setback for him as he was hoping to play before the end of the year.