Young doc (21) among first graduates from University of Limpopo

Junior Mkhombo was only 15 when he made his entrance at the University of Limpopo’s (UL) medical school in Mankweng.

Tomorrow, Mkhombo will be among the 47 young people who have made it through the grueling medical degree at the first medical school to be established in SA post-1994.

“I’m excited to be finally acknowledged as a medical doctor after a grueling six years," said an elated Mkhombo ahead of his graduation.

At the time of his entrance to medical school, Mkhombo, who hails from Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga, was among only 60 people who earned a spot at the medical school after the university received 6,000 applications.

He was believed to be the youngest medical student in the country when he began his first year.

Mkhombo said he pushed himself to the limit because all he cared about was passing.

“I learned the hard way that there is more to personal development than just studying and working. In medicine your mental health is tested because you come face to face with the reality of death,” Mkhombo said.

He said he was looking forward to exploring different medical disciplines so that he can choose his speciality. “I want to give back to the community the best way I know how, by being a good doctor and saving lives.”

The university spokesperson, Johannes Selepe, confirmed that Mkhombo would graduate.