DUT graduate walks off with 20 distinctions

Mzizi says all it takes is hard work and dedication

Hard work and dedication have paid off for Nontethelelo Mzizi, who obtained 20 distinctions and was awarded the dean’s merit award at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) last week.



The 25-year-old Mzizi, who is from Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands region, graduated cum laude with a diploma in public relations...