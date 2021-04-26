South Africa

Graduate now a legal advisor in the office of minister of human settlements Lindiwe Sisulu

Tladi becomes NWU's first blind PhD graduate

26 April 2021 - 09:23

Adv  Jan Tladi has overcome poverty and the hurdles caused by his disability to achieve beyond what society expected of him.

Tladi, 50, has just completed a PhD in corporate governance at the North West University...

