Graduate now a legal advisor in the office of minister of human settlements Lindiwe Sisulu
Tladi becomes NWU's first blind PhD graduate
Adv Jan Tladi has overcome poverty and the hurdles caused by his disability to achieve beyond what society expected of him.
Tladi, 50, has just completed a PhD in corporate governance at the North West University...
