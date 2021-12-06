Junior doctors ‘fed up’ with delay in preliminary placements

A group of junior doctors is fed up with the national department of health for not paying urgent attention to grievances about their preliminary placements for 2022.

The group said in a joint statement they were left in limbo each year because little attention was paid to the logistics regarding their placements and filling gaps in the healthcare sector.

After completion of their studies, junior doctors are legally required to do community service to enable them to practise independently.

The group blamed the health department for what it says is poor planning of community service placements and failure to manage budgets.

A second-year intern, who asked not be named, told TimesLIVE the department of health did not plan sufficiently for the funding of community service posts every year.

“The [department] is barring us from working anywhere in SA while simultaneously failing to employ us all for the mandatory community service year. Community service is not a requirement in any other country and was initially put in place to ensure service delivery in poorly resourced and rural areas,” the young doctor said.

“But if they can’t guarantee us posts we have no other option but to go overseas, because we are legally not allowed to practise in SA in the public and private sectors.”