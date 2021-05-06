Recipient is female official in Botswana government
University of Limpopo scores its first PhD in economics graduate
Dr Letlhogonolo Masego Mpatane has made a name for herself as the first student to graduate with a PhD in economics at the University of Limpopo (UL).
The institution shared that they have not had any PhD in economics graduate since its inception...
