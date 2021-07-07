Guardian angel helps ex-domestic worker/cashier graduate

While working as a domestic worker and later as a cashier, Nandipha Milisi would make sure she carried her matric certificate everywhere in case an opportunity to get a university qualification or a better job would come by.



That belief came through when she met a guardian angel, Dr Pumla Gqakamba-Mjikeliso, who financially supported her and her family while she completed a bachelor of education (foundation phase) degree...