Guardian angel helps ex-domestic worker/cashier graduate
While working as a domestic worker and later as a cashier, Nandipha Milisi would make sure she carried her matric certificate everywhere in case an opportunity to get a university qualification or a better job would come by.
That belief came through when she met a guardian angel, Dr Pumla Gqakamba-Mjikeliso, who financially supported her and her family while she completed a bachelor of education (foundation phase) degree...
